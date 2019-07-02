Baton Rouge interstate shooting, carjacking suspect shot by officer in Woodville, MS

A Woodville police officer shot a man who entered a Shell station with a gun Tuesday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | July 2, 2019 at 6:50 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 8:25 AM

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Woodville, Mississippi.

A spokesperson for the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at the Sprint Mart on Highway 61. A Woodville police officer shot a man after he entered a Shell gas station carrying a gun, according to the Woodville Republican, a local newspaper.

A Woodville police officer shot a man at the Sprint Mart on Highway 61. (Source: WAFB)
The man is believed to be the suspect in a shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning. Police say he shot a woman he was riding in the car with, then fled to Woodville. Baton Rouge Police officers found the woman walking on the interstate suffering from a gunshot wound about an hour before the shooting in Woodville.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately available.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

