City Park’s Storyland to close for renovations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans City Park's enchanted playground, "Storyland" will close for renovations.
The park is adding four new exhibits and upgrading storyland’s 18 existing ones including Captain Hook’s Pirate Ship and Pinocchio’s Whale.
The new exhibits include Jack and the Beanstalk, Humpty Dumpty, The Tortoise and the Hare, and Boudreaux the Zydeco Gator.
The park will close Monday July 8.
A reopen date has not been announced.
The last time Storyland got a major renovation was nearly 35 years ago.
