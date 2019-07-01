College Football Hall of Famer John Robinson to join LSU football coaching staff

In 1979 Robinson was on the opposing sidelines at Tiger Stadium for USC’s 17-12 win over the Tigers in what many have called one of the best games ever played on LSU campus. The Trojans went on to post an 11-0-1 mark that year capping the season with a 17-16 victory over No. 1-ranked Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Robinson was named National Coach of the Year in 1979.