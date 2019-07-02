Fear over seafood future prompts plea to President Trump

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish officials are calling for President Donald Trump to come see devastation to the seafood industry which they said was caused by the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
They just wrapped up a news conference in lower St. Bernard Parish where they discussed the devastation from toxic green algae blooms.
Parish officials got emotional as they described damage caused by water from the Mississippi River that has been pumping through their fisheries for four months now.
Officials said that often toxic river water is killing oyster reefs and destroying fisheries that were rich with crabs, shrimp and trout. They said the seafood industry is worth $4 billion in Louisiana and they said the losses touch a large majority of more than 50,000 people who live in the parish.
They are reaching out to the White House to come see the destruction and they worry about the future of an industry that has fueled livelihoods in St Bernard for generations.
“The opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway has put St. Bernard Parish fisheries at Ground Zero. The impact of the freshwater inundation has been nothing short of devastating for those who make a living from harvesting Louisiana seafood. The people of our parish are feeling the stressful effects of this natural disaster,” said Parish President Guy McGinnis.
Fishermen are especially concerned that these spillway openings seem to be becoming an annual event. They worry that if that continues, the industry may never rebound and they are calling for a new plan to manage the Mississippi River.
