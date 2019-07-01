Former LSU Tiger DJ LeMahieu makes history in London

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a historic weekend for the Yankees and Red Sox, who became the first teams to play MLB games in London. One former Tiger would cement his name in history as the first MLB player to record a hit in Europe.
Former LSU baseball player and current second baseman for the New York Yankees DJ LeMahieu was the first to strike. With an 0-1 count, LeMahieu jumped on a fastball from Rick Porcello at the top of the first inning, sending it deep to right field. That hit would cement his name in the history books as the first MLB player to record a hit in Europe.
The Yankees and the Red Sox played for 4 hours and 42 minutes, scoring 30 runs and producing 37 hits. Six of those hits were homeruns, against 16 different pitchers.
The final score of the game 17-13 with the Yankees claiming victory in the first inaugural game in Europe.
