FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #35: Pelicans on the Upswing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pelicans’ trio of additions to start free agency mixed with an exciting draft class has New Orleans embracing the NBA offseason. On the latest edition of the FOX 8 Overtime podcast, Sean Fazende, Chris Hagan and Juan Kincaid discuss the overhaul the organization has experienced in the first half of 2019.
Sean Fazende on the changes during the last six months:
“The theme of stability has just taken over and it’s such a night-and-day difference from the organization was kind of structured under the previous regime. It’s really refreshing to watch it all unfold. Now look they still have to win games, they still have to come together. They’re not just going to roll the ball out and win fifty games next year but I do think the building blocks and the foundation for success have been laid and the right decisions made for the guys to go out, coaches to coach, players to play, games you’ve got to win.”
Chris Hagan on the Pelicans’ investment in head coach Alvin Gentry:
“And I think the two things that stand out are competence and confidence. You look at one breeds the other, David Griffin came in from the jump and said ‘Alvin Gentry is our guy, we are going to build around Alvin Gentry’ and the moves they’ve made say 'yes, they want to run Alvin Gentry’s uptempo style, a lot of possessions, get up and down the floor...also play defense because this could be a very good defensive team.”
