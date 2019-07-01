LSU baseball freshman receives All-American honor

The freshman also earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after taking down the Florida Gators on April 19. Henry limited the Gators to one run on four hits in 5.1 innings with no walks and a career-high strikeout of 12. His strikeouts total was the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since March 30, 2017, when Alex Lange recorded 12 Ks against Texas A&M.