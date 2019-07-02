Mondo Duplantis picks up first win as a professional athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU track and field star Mondo Duplantis picked up his first win as a professional athlete.
On Sunday, June 30, Duplantis cleared 19’ 5.50” (5.93 meters) at the Prefontaine Classic at Cobb Track and Angell Field on the campus of Stanford University. This marked his second Diamond League win of his career as he won his first ever Diamond League even in 2018 at the Stockholm meet. His season best of 6.00 meters (19’ 8.25”) that he jumped at the SEC Championships in mid-May is still the world leader for 2019.
“I knew I was gonna have to go up against the best in the world. I knew I was going to be at the top of my game. There were some things I could have done better, but I got the high bar when it counted,” Duplantis said.
The former Tiger cleared bars of 17’ 11” (5.46m), 18’ 4.75” (5.61m), 18’ 8.75” (5.71m), and 19’ 0.75” (5.81m) with no problems. Duplantis first miss of the day came at 5.88 meters (19’ 3.50”), and then Mondo decided to pass to 5.93 meters (19’ 5.50”). After missing his first attempt at 5.93 meters, Mondo cleared a must-make bar at that height to seal the win as Sam Kendricks (USA) was unable to clear that bar in three attempts. Mondo took three attempts at what would have been a season best, but he was unable to clear the bar of 6.01 meters (19’ 8.50”).
