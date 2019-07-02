Nicondra: Mostly Dry and Hot For the Fourth

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A bit more cloud cover and shower activity on Tuesday helped keep temperatures in the lower 90 range. We can expect similar conditions for Wednesday as the moisture level stays up while we are on the edge of high pressure to the east. Most rain will let up by early evening so Wednesday fireworks shouldn’t be in jeopardy. Conditions will be even drier on Thursday for Independence Day as the high shifts more to the west and makes it more difficult for storms to develop. The drier trend last into the weekend. Less cloud cover and rain will allow temperatures to jump into the middle 90s.