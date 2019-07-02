Police: Teen robbed people at Metairie ATM’s

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Deputies in Metairie arrest a 19-year-old they say robbed two people at ATMs.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says 19-year-old Jumichael Navarre confronted two people separately as they walked to their cars after withdrawing cash.
Deputies spotted Navarre’s car in a bank parking lot Sunday.
They say when deputies moved toward the car, it took off.
The suspect’s vehicle struck a patrol vehicle and led deputies on a lengthy pursuit in which the suspect was seen throwing a firearm from the vehicle.
Navarre was arrested after his vehicle hit a tree in Kenner.
He is booked on multiple charges including armed robbery, simple robbery, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
