Police: Teen robbed people at Metairie ATM’s
Jumichael Navarre, 19
July 2, 2019 at 6:48 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 6:48 AM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Deputies in Metairie arrest a 19-year-old they say robbed two people at ATMs.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says 19-year-old Jumichael Navarre confronted two people separately as they walked to their cars after withdrawing cash.

Deputies spotted Navarre’s car in a bank parking lot Sunday.

They say when deputies moved toward the car, it took off.

The suspect’s vehicle struck a patrol vehicle and led deputies on a lengthy pursuit in which the suspect was seen throwing a firearm from the vehicle.

Navarre was arrested after his vehicle hit a tree in Kenner.

He is booked on multiple charges including armed robbery, simple robbery, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

