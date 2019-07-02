2 killed in New Orleans East shooting, police say

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a double homicide near the intersection of Dwyer and Downman roads in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon (July 2).
NOPD initially reported there were three victims shot, but later issued a correction. The shootings happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The shooting was reported just after 2:20 p.m. NOPD said. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was brought to a hospital where he later died.
Both victims were male, NOPD said. No additional information was immediately available, including the victims’ ages or a motive in the shooting.
