Spotty storms around Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It’s one of those normal summer forecast today as morning heat will lead to the development of those spotty downpours by this afternoon.
Highs will top out in the low 90s before the storms pop.
Today brings what will likely be the highest rain chance of the week as high pressure is starting to build in which will grab hold of our weather pattern just in time for the 4th of July holiday.
Once the rain chances diminish by week’s end, highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s. This will send feels like readings well into the 100s so we may see heat advisories issued later this week.
All remains quiet in the tropics on the Atlantic side but Hurricane Barbara in the Pacific could be the first major hurricane for that basin.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.