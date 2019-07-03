Algiers gas station robbed at gun point

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing an Algiers gas station early Wednesday morning.
Police say the robbery happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located in the 4600 block of General De Gaulle Drive.
According to investigators, the suspect walked into the gas station with a bag covering his hand and pointed it at the employee. The suspect demanded money from the register and the victim complied before the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on Kabel Driver and then in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black mask, black jacket and black pants.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.