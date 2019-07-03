Clerk of court’s office missing $10,000 cash bond, police investigating

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The clerk of court in Orleans Parish said a bond clerk may have mishandled an envelope containing $10,000 that was part of a $30,000 cash bond paid to Criminal District Court.
Arthur Morrell employs multiple clerks who collect bonds as they are posted.
Approximately 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon, a bond clerk was thought to have placed three envelopes each containing $10,000 in cash into the clerk of court’s safe. No other deposits were subsequently made into that safe Tuesday (July 2) evening, according to Morrell’s office.
At 9 a.m. this morning, the office manager opened the safe and removed the envelopes. There were only two envelopes present, Morrell’s office said.
An investigation is underway with the clerk’s office and the New Orleans Police Department to determine what may have happened to the third envelope.
The Criminal District Court is closed until Monday. A spokesperson said Morrell is not available for interviews until at least Monday.
