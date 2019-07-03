FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #33: NFL Win Total Predictions

“Look, it would be unprecedented for them to win three straight NFC South titles, but I think this is the kind of run to do it. I think Drew has got a little juice left for one more year, notice I said one. I think this is a 12-4 team, I really do. I think they’re better along the offensive line, I think they’re as they were last year along the defensive line. I think the big unknown is Marcus Davenport, so if he’s better than Okafor, I think you’re even better as a team. So, I’m going to go 12-4.”