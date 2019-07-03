FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #33: NFL Win Total Predictions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The 2019 NFL season will start in earnest at the end of July as teams open training camp, leading into preseason in August and the beginning of the regular season in September. In preparation, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan run down over/under win total predictions for all 32 squads.
Hagan on the Saints:
“I think the division remains tough. I think while the Panthers slipped down a little bit, the Falcons probably have a better season. No reason to think the Saints can’t top more than 10.5, though. I would like to believe that the Saints have really worked out whatever is wrong with that offense the last couple of weeks of last season and they get that straightened out. Defense is even better with Patrick Robinson back. Over 10.5.”
Fazende on the Saints:
“Look, it would be unprecedented for them to win three straight NFC South titles, but I think this is the kind of run to do it. I think Drew has got a little juice left for one more year, notice I said one. I think this is a 12-4 team, I really do. I think they’re better along the offensive line, I think they’re as they were last year along the defensive line. I think the big unknown is Marcus Davenport, so if he’s better than Okafor, I think you’re even better as a team. So, I’m going to go 12-4.”
