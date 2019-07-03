Infant flown to hospital, 3 adults injured after rollover wreck

By Lindsay Knowles | July 3, 2019 at 7:01 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 8:54 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Photos taken after a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon on Highway 49 show a scene of controlled chaos as first responders rush to help a baby and multiple adults following the crash.

In those photos, an infant is shown being carried in the arms of a paramedic to a waiting trauma helicopter. First responders are seen treating multiple victims following the two-car crash. Debris strewn across both lanes of the busy highway as traffic is stopped.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells us it happened near the intersection of Jim Lee Road and Highway 49. Two vehicles were involved.

One of those vehicles, which was carrying the infant, rolled over onto its roof. The baby had to be flown to a trauma center.

Fire and rescue teams extricated two people from the vehicles. Three adults were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear how severe the injuries of the adults or the infant are.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

