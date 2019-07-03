Kitten stuck on New Orleans bridge could come down Wednesday ... safely

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A black and white kitten that has scaled the side of the Crescent City Connection on the East Bank of the Mississippi River is getting tired and hungry and might come down Wednesday.
The cat – dubbed “Bridges” – has been stuck under the CCC for a week now. It was spotted again this morning, meowing loudly, and doing its best Spiderman impression.
The feline has been spotted over Mardi Gras Blvd. LASPCA workers are confident they will have it in a safe trap soon.
Firefighters have been on the scene.
In fact, the NOFD made a Herculean effort to rescue the cat when it was first spotted.
