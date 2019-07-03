Local Crabbers: Spillway has made Lakes Pontchartrain, Borgne un-fishable

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of the largest crab wholesalers in the region says the spillway opening has all but killed his main area of supply and Chris Pomes said he now must travel hours away to get the supply he needs.
His business -- Pomes Seafood -- is nestled between Lakes Pontchartrain and Borgne. And while the crabs he has look the same as they always have, there’s a big difference. These crabs are not local.
Instead of buying from local fishermen like usual, Pomes said he has had to send trucks as far west as Morgan City in order to fill orders for East Coast buyers.
“We go three and a half hours from here to try and get enough crabs,” Pomes said.
One truck was loading up Wednesday (July 3) to bring crabs to Maryland. On a good week Pomes said he sends five east, this week, there are only three..
And, the trucks are nowhere near full, which Pomes says cuts into his profits.
“Every time we run up the highway we lose $3,000 or $4,000,” Pomes said.
Pomes said he does whatever he can to try and keep his buyers happy, because once they’re gone, they’re hard to win back.
“Every time something like that happens, you lose customer base. It’s hard to pick it back up once you lose it,” Pomes said.
Kurt Cochran has made his living catching crabs in both Lakes Pontchartrain and Borgnes for years. But, ever since the Bonnet Carre Spillway opened four months ago, Cochran said he has to go at least 20 miles to the east to find any.
“The freshwater is killing us,” Cochran said. “You’re talking 100 gallons of fuel, wear and tear, get up three in the morning."
To make matters worse, Cochran said the catch is nowhere near as good as he’s used to.
“It’s less than 50 percent than it was last year,” he said.
The Army Corps of Engineers said that while spillway openings hurt seafood production, there’s normally a big bounce back. However, Pomes said these are uncharted waters.
“You usually see that a year or two later, you get a bounce," Pomes said. “But [we’ve] never had [the spillway] open happen twice in one year, so there’s no telling what will happen.”
In the meantime crabbers like Cochran question how they can go on.
“I’ve got my father in law, granddaughter, I’ve got a lot of people living in my house," Cochran said. “It’s rough.”
And Cochran said they’re looking for relief wherever the can find it.
People who make their living on crabs suggest opening up the rock dam, seals off the mouth of the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet. This action was taken after Hurricane Katrina to limit saltwater intrusion and storm tide, which was blamed for much of the damage to the region. Army Corps spokesman Ricky Boyet said they haven’t considered that proposal.
