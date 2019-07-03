LSU’s Grant Delpit named to preseason All-American team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior safety Grant Delpit has been named to the Sporting News Preseason All-American first-team released on Wednesday.
Last season, Delpit finished the year with 74 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defensed, five interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Tigers.
Sporting News calls Delpit “a team leader and great ambassador for the college game. He will compete for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award this season."
He was a 2018 unanimous All-American, First Team All-American (Walter Camp, AP, FWAA, Sporting News, AFCA), First Team All-SEC (Coaches), First Team All-SEC (AP) and Nagurski Award Finalist.
The Houston, Tex. native is one of eight SEC selections to the 2019 first-team.
SEC players named to the Sporting News All-American first-team:
- Jerry Jeudy, (WR) Alabama
- Jared Pinkney, (TE) Vanderbilt
- Andrew Thomas, (T) Georgia
- Derrick Brown, (DL) Auburn
- Dylan Moses, (LB) Alabama
- CJ Henderson, (CB) Florida
- Grant Delpit, (S) LSU
- Braden Mann, (P) Texas A&M
Delpit and the Tigers start the season against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.
