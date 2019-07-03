‘Murder Gang’ members trafficked drugs in local parishes for Mexican cartel, investigators say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - More details were released about a major drug investigation that links two local parishes to the Mexican drug cartel. The investigation has reportedly succeeded in pulling a large amount of drugs off the street.
Col. Terry Daigre with the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office said it took two years of digging by both federal and local investigators to make arrests in a major drug trafficking case that has ties to the Mexican cartel. A total of 18 people were arrested, most of them from Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.
"There was some narcotics that was seized throughout the investigation prior to the bigger cases, and they started following that back, and that trail took them back to south Texas and took them back to the border," Daigre said.
Evidence collected during the investigation included heroin, meth, cocaine and a wide array of firearms.
Earl Jones, who was arrested at this house in Schriever last week, is suspected of being one of the leaders of a gang supplying drugs to the area.
"Part of this investigation revealed that this group of people that referred to themselves as the "Murder Gang" is who we were investigating. That's the name that they've given themselves," Daigre said.
He said the gang was based out of the Terrebonne, Lafourche area and their source of supply is the Mexican drug cartel
"These are not low-level or mid-level drug dealers. These were upper level drug dealers. They were responsible for trafficking the narcotics from the cartel into our area," Daigre said.
Three Texas men were indicted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth.
"These narcotics were crossing the border and then ending up in the hands of these suspects in Texas, and our local group was going to south Texas in order to get their supply, or having that supply brought here from south Texas," Daigre said.
According to Dairgre, this isn’t the first time investigators TPSO investigators have arrested people involved with the cartel. Back in 2016, Daigre said over 20 kilograms of cocaine were seized during a bust in a Walmart parking lot.
"It appeared to be a group of people that were attempting to open a new pipeline of narcotics into our area, and we were lucky enough to be ahead of the game and take that one down at the very beginning," Daigre said.
He said they’re still looking at arresting more in the case, but believe they have most of the leaders in custody.
“The arrests that have been made so far is the top level that we have, as far as this particular organization,” Daigre said.
Some of the defendants will be prosecuted federally, and others, locally, Darigre said.
