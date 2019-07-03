Nicondra: Be Prepared For The Heat on the Fourth

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure continues to control Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi weather over the next few days making it difficult for storms to form and allowing temperatures to soar under plenty of sunshine. It’s not out of the question one or two storms could manage to develop and since there would need to be a good deal of energy for a storm to break through the influence of the high it would be on the stronger side. Most of the area though will remain dry and temperatures will warm into the middle 90s. Dew points in the 70s will make it difficult for much cooling to take place overnight and allow feels like temperatures known as the heat index to reach triple digit levels during the afternoon. Make sure to plan for spending time outdoors with plenty of non-alcoholic, caffeine free beverages and shade for break time. Also don’t forget the sunscreen.