Parents sue John F. Kennedy high school amid graduation scandal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Graduation was supposed to be a proud moment for both the graduates of John F. Kennedy High School and their families.
And for Darnette Daniels, it was.
Until, that is, Daniels found out her daughter was one of the 70 students who walked across stage at graduation but didn’t actually have the credits to do so.
Daniels is now suing the school, the charter, the state and parish school boards and a consulting agency called Tensquare. She said in her eyes, they’re the ones that stole her daughter’s diploma from her hands.
“The smile we have here is what they robbed her from, she doesn’t have that smile and that’s what I’m fighting for,” Daniels said.
The lawsuit outlines how after a grade-changing scandal broke in March, the school scrambled to verify students’ grades and transcripts. According to the suit, emails show that less than two hours before graduation, staff were still emailing about a student missing an end of course test.
Suzette Bagneris is the attorney representing the JFK parents and said it’s clear there was malfeasance committed by the school and its staff.
“I think there’s a negligent component, ineptitude, and intentional conduct here,” Bagneris said.
Bagneris said there are essentially three groups of students they found who did not qualify for a diploma:
- Students with excessive absences
- Students who participated in the Grad Point program
- Students whose grades were called into question because of that grade changing scandal
According to Bagneris, none of the above would have been issues had the school been properly managed. She said the whole ordeal points to “gross mismanagement at all levels,” meaning the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education [BESE], the school board, New Beginnings Charter and TenSquare.
“There was a breakdown of communication and gross mismanagement across the board that has cost these students a great deal,” Bagneris said.
In a report, the Louisiana Department of Education validated these findings and also issued eight recommendations for how the school can change their policies and procedures to make sure no other students face the same problems.
Daniels said her daughter is one of those who thought she was completing her credits through that Grad Point program. She said her daughter, Tayler would come home, start the Grad Point work on the computer and then passed the corresponding tests.
It wasn’t until they received a call from the school after graduation that they found out she was supposed to be doing that work under teacher supervision, disqualifying all her work at home.
“They never explained she wasn’t supposed to be at home," Daniels said. “They should have known the details to do it the proper way.”
Now, she said she wants the school to hand her daughter the diploma she knows she earned and deserves.
“I want her with her diploma, that’s what I want for her, and she should have had it now,” Daniels said.
FOX 8 reached out to all the agencies named in the lawsuit and received comment from only the Orleans Parish School Board, which released the following statement:
“The District remains committed to doing everything possible within its legal authority to hold school operators accountable for compliance with all academic requirements that have been established to ensure student success.”
