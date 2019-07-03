Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Gulfport man

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Allen Eugene Turner of Gulfport. He's described as a black man, six-feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with salt & pepper hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Monday, June 10, 2019 walking in the 1800 block of Campbell Circle in Harrison County wearing blue jeans and a light colored plaid shirt.
Family members say Allen Eugene Turner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Allen Eugene Turner, contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 897-1364.
