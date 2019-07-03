Tourism officials have high hopes as Essence Fest attendees arrive

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As a busy weekend approaches, Essence Festival attendees are starting to make their way into the city. The festival brought in $200 million last year and tourism officials hope this year’s event will yield the same, if not more.
Marian Oliver, Keya Ware, Deedee Rusesell-Scott and Nicole Moses arrived in New Orleans Wednesday (July 3), excited for the weekend ahead.
“The food, the concerts, the shopping. Oh, Michelle Obama! She’s coming on Saturday,” Oliver said.
“I’m looking forward to see the people from Power,” Ware said.
“And I want to see MC Lyte and Common at the park,” Russell-Scott said.
Essence attracts crowds from all over the country, one of the reasons it brings in so much revenue for the city.
“We flew in yesterday from North Carolina just to experience Essence for the first time. We’ve never been, and never been to New Orleans, so just the whole atmosphere, the whole everything,” Moses said.
Tourism officials said the city will start getting packed ahead of the weekend, along with hotels.
Kristian Sonnier works with New Orleans & Company and said while festival-goers already started arriving Wednesday, things will only continue to heat up.
“They’ll start really arriving tomorrow," Sonnier said. “There’s an event in Armstrong Park, there are events all over the city. And then the big shows start, and then most people come in Friday for the Saturday show.”
The manager of the Jung Hotel, Mark Wilson, said he fully expects to be at capacity over the weekend.
“We’re running 90 percent right now, and we should sell out I think, Saturday night. I’m also the general manager of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in the French Quarter and it’s sold out for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night,” Wilson said.
Sonnier said last year, half a million people came for Essence and spent $200 million at local businesses. This year, she said she expects revenue could surpass that.
"It's going to pace well compared to last year. We've got five presidential candidates coming, Michelle Obama's here, we've got some big headliners like Mary J. Blige and others, so the line-up's great. I think we're going to see a lot of people coming, they're already beginning to arrive," Sonnier said.
As Essence Fest celebrates its 25th Anniversary, hotel managers and tourism officials believe the festival will continue to expand.
"Last year, because the movie had been such a hit with Jada Pinkett-Smith, I think it was more robust but I think this is also very good," Wilson said.
And Sonnier agreed.
“It’s our 25th year, and it’s become one of our premier summer events," Sonnier said. "It’s known all over the country, all over the world. It’s got potential to grow even more,” Sonnier said.
