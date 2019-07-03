UL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux dies at 57

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tony Robichaux, the longtime head baseball coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, has died, the university announced Wednesday.
Robichaux died Wednesday morning “with his family and loved ones at his side” at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, according to the university’s statement.
Prior to coaching at Louisiana, Robichaux was the head baseball coach at McNeese State University.
Robichaux suffered a heart attack on Sunday, June 23. He underwent one surgery, then, on Sunday, June 30, UL announced a second surgery had been performed and that he was in critical condition.
UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie released the following statement:
"It is difficult to imagine this University, or this community, without coach Tony Robichaux.
For players and fans alike, he was Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball, a transformative, iconic figure who strengthened and nurtured the program for a quarter century.
Coach Robichaux recorded more than 900 victories during his tenure here, but his life and influence cannot, and should not, be measured in wins and losses alone.
Rather, his legacy rests in the lessons he taught student-athletes about their lives beyond the diamond. He urged them to be magnanimous in victory, reflective in defeat, and to exemplify integrity and determination in all they did.
Because he lived these principles, he was more than a coach. He was a lodestar, a light that guides travelers toward a destination. That’s how Tony Robichaux will be remembered by everyone who admired him and by the University he represented so well.
Gail and I join the University community in extending our condolences and prayers to Colleen, Ashley, Justin, Austin and the entire Robichaux family."
