UL Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Coach Tony Robichaux dies at 57

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Tony Robichaux, the head baseball coach of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has died at the age of 57, according to The Advocate.
Robichaux suffered a heart attack on June 23 and underwent open-heart surgery the next day. He was listed in critical condition after another procedure a few days later.
He died on July 3 with “with his family and loved ones at his side” at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Dr. Joseph Savoie, the president of the university, issued a statement hours after Robichaux’s death.
Robichaux had coached the UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ baseball team for over 20 years and was the winningest coach in program history.
He became coach of the Cajuns in 1995 and had 1,177 NCAA career victories.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns athletic department issued a statement on Robichaux’s impact on countless student athletes.
Robichaux was an alumnus of McNeese State.
