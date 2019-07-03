5-year-old shot in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened in eastern New Orleans involving a 5-year-old.
Police did not release an exact address of where the shooting happened. The NOPD said it is still working to determine the location where the shooting occurred.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (July 3)
Initial reports said a child arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was sent to another facility. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the child is in surgery.
The Investigation is ongoing. Nothing further available at this time, according to police.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
