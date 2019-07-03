Zack: Spotty storms today, high heat for the 4th

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today brings with it another round of those spotty storms as highs top out in the low 90s.
Now the kicker in the forecast is it will be the final day of rain chances as we are heading for a hot and dry stretch on this long holiday weekend.
Starting on the 4th of July, high pressure will build overhead leading to little rain and lots of heat. Highs will jump into the middle to upper 90s for the 4th and continue at those levels each afternoon on into the weekend.
For the second half of the weekend and next week, the heat ridge doesn't last as rain chances return and heat levels drop back to our July norms.
All remains quiet in the Atlantic basin meanwhile major Hurricane Barbara churns in the Pacific.
