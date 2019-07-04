Containers outside SC fireworks shop go up in flames

Fireworks pop off after fire outside SC fireworks shop (Courtesy Michael Stechschulte)
By Jennifer Miller | July 4, 2019 at 5:49 AM CDT - Updated July 4 at 11:44 AM

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A fire broke out outside a fireworks shop off US-21 in Fort Mill, SC, Thursday morning, sending fireworks into the air and closing a nearby road.

Containers outside Davy Jones Fireworks went up in flames, York County deputies say, closing Carowinds Boulevard from Hwy 51 to the I-77 exit ramp for a time.

Smoke could be seen coming from the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There’s no word on injuries or what may have sparked the flames.

By 7 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and the road reopened.

Check back for updates.

#BREAKING: A fire broke out near a fireworks warehouse off US-21 in Fort Mill (not far from Carowinds) » https://bit.ly/2JbOEXG

Posted by WBTV News on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.