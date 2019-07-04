Hot As A Firecracker For Your 4th

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A dry 4th of July weekend is here as we see high pressure continuing to control Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi weather over the next few days making it difficult for storms to form and allowing temperatures to soar under plenty of sunshine. It’s not out of the question one or two storms could pop but that is more of the exception. Most of the area though will remain dry and temperatures will warm into the middle 90s. Dew points in the 70s will make it difficult for much cooling to take place overnight as the temperature and moisture in the air will make the feels like or heat index feel like 104-108° during the peak hating in the afternoon. Stay hydrated drinking plenty of water. Also don’t forget the sunscreen.