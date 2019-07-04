Judge voids New Orleans City Council approval of new Entergy power plant

“We are pleased that the Court’s ruling leaves intact the settlement Resolution of the Council, issued in February of this year, that allows the construction of the New Orleans Power Station to proceed. As the evidence considered by the Council overwhelmingly demonstrated, the New Orleans Power Station will provide a safe, reliable, and clean local source of power generation for New Orleans as well as a platform to integrate solar and other renewable resources into the portfolio of Entergy New Orleans. It is important to note that a separate ruling by the same Court upheld the Council’s well-reasoned decision, which came after the Council’s detailed review of the 3,000 pages of testimony, documentary evidence, and post-hearing briefs.