Law enforcement ramps up patrols for 4th of July

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement wants to make sure those celebrating July 4th on the lake have fun while staying safe.
Officers with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headed out early to start patrols on the waterways. They looked for items all boats should carry - personal flotation devices, fire extinguishers and other items to keep people safe.
According to the department, alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents.
“We just want everyone to be safe, so we’re going to be looking for signs of impairment if anyone has been consuming alcohol, or taking any types of drugs or anything like that while operating a vessel,” Capt. Nick Russo said.
The first boater officers stopped passed the safety inspection.
Some boaters know and obey the obvious.
"I know that’s a real issue in this area, and it’s just something I never do. I wouldn’t feel safe doing that. You know, when you’re operating a boat, you’re responsible for not only your safety, and the safety of everybody on your boat, but other boaters who are around you,” Jerry Sprague said.
Officers did find boaters and issued warnings.
“We keep ample amount of life preservers, life jackets, and sadly, we forgot the fire extinguisher today though, but usually we have that,” Steven Berger said.
While those celebrating on the lake may be tempted to drink, just like on the road, there should be a designated driver.
“In Louisiana, driving a vessel while intoxicated is the same law as driving a vehicle while intoxicated. You can face jail time, you can lose your drivers license, even though a driver’s license isn’t required to operate a boat, you can still still lose your operator’s license if you get a DWI on the water,” Russo said
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.