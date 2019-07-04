NOPD: Man robbed by two suspects near apartment

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects they say robbed a man near his apartment Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the victim was walking back to his apartment in the 2000 block of Westbend Parkway just before 2 p.m. when he was approached by two men. One suspect asked the victim for money before punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground. The second suspect pointed a gun at the victim while the first suspect took money from the victim’s pocket.
Both suspects fled the scene with the victim’s money, driver’s license, credit card and insurance card.
Police describe the first suspect as a black male in his 20s between 5’10” and 5’11” with a thin build and short dread locs. He was wearing blue jeans and no shirt during the robbery.
The second suspect is described as a black male between 5’10” and 5’11” with medium length curly hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with writing on the front and back and cargo pants.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
