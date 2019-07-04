NOPD seeking vehicle of interest in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for a vehicle of interest in a homicide that happened June 27 at the intersection of Morrison and Wright Road.
The exact year of the vehicle, which is believed to be an early 2000s model Chevrolet SUV, and the license plate number of the vehicle are unknown. The vehicle may also have bullet holes on its passenger side.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured vehicle of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.