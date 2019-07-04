Thousands enjoy fireworks, food, and fun at Uncle Sam Jam

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Thousands of people camped out Wednesday to see the spectacular fireworks show at Lafreniere Park.
Fourth of July festivities started a day early at Uncle Sam Jam.
Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato says at an event where they expect more than 10,000 visitors, it’s an event that requries a lot of work, but it’s something they look forward to every year.
“It’s safe, It’s free, and it’s fun. I don’t know how much better you can make it. It represents everything we have to offer here in Jefferson Parish,” said Impastato.
Despite a hot and muggy start, the fest stayed dry and vendors were on hand to help feed and hydrate the Uncle Sam Jam crowds.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.