Toddler run over after crawling behind a vehicle

EUPORA, Miss. (AP) - Police in a small Mississippi community say a toddler crawled behind a vehicle and was fatally injured when the driver backed up.
News outlets report Eupora Police Chief Greg Hunter says it happened in front of a home Monday afternoon. Hunter says it appears the 14-month-old crawled behind the vehicle and then the driver backed up.
Police say a family member took the child to the hospital where the child later died.
Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but say the person is not either of the child’s parents.
No charges have been filed. Police say the Department of Human Services is involved in the investigation.
Eupora is about 120 miles northeast of Jackson.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)