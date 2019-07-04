West Nile virus in mosquitoes across St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The West Nile virus season is from mid-May to October. And it has been found in mosquitoes across St. Tammany Parish.
“We trap from March to November trying to find where these infected mosquitoes are coming from,” Caillouet said.
In May, the St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement found the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in south Covington, but since then, they have found infected mosquitoes in Mandeville and Pearl River.
“This time of year, everybody in South Louisiana need to become mosquito aware,” Kevin Caillouet said.
He says you should be wearing repellant, long sleeves and pants and eliminating standing water around your home.
The goal, though, for the parish’s Mosquito Abatement team is to eliminate the larva in roadside ditches before they become infected mosqutoes.
“We’re going to do an inspection on this. We call it a septic ditch. We have several in St. Tammany,” says Chad Kirkley.
They’re the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
“You’ll start to be able to see them around the second stage and once they become clearly visible, they’re in the third stage,” says Kirkley.
The Field Biologist only has 6 days to kill the larva before it matures in a mosquito.
To do that, he used an oil based treatment spray applied to the water in the ditches.
Back at the lab, biologists continue to test the mosquitoes collected in traps.
“We group them into little tubes, and we send those off to the Louisiana Diagnostic Lab in Baton Rouge for virus testing,” said Caillouet.
Once West Nile is detected in mosquitoes, the abatement team begins attacking the problem in that area by spraying with trucks and helicopters.
“We’re that community line of defense. There’s no other way we know to prevent the West Nile Virus other than to lower the West Nile population,” said Caillouet.
