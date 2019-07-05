FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #36: St. Paul’s HS Coach Kenny Sears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Each Friday of June and July, FOX 8 is sitting down with a local high school football coach to preview the season and get to know them beyond the bright lights of high school football games. The coaches will also discuss the future of some of their top recruits.
St. Paul’s Coach Kenny Sears on replacing star quarterback Jack Mashburn:
“Certainly we will be a much different team than what we were the last couple of years with Jack at the helm and the quarterbacks obviously that we had before. Probably in our program we’ve had full tight end types. We will probably be more of a pro-style type offense. There will be a learning curve for some guys. We have a lot of guys that gained experience last year, but they were young. They will be called upon to step up this season.”
Sears on having a team of versatile athletes:
“They bring so much to the table. We have a number of kids. I am not one of these coaches that require kids to staying on the football island. I certainly want our kids out there playing other sports. Whether it be basketball, wrestling, soccer, track or baseball. Anytime they can be successful in another sport and reach the upper echelon and certainly that brings an experience to our team that some other guys maybe haven’t had the opportunity to experience and bring that to the table and knowing that they competed at a high level. Certainly helps and enhances our team.”
FOX 8 Football Friday starts with the regular season on September 6th.
