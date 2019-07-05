A Hot Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For those with respiratory issues, today is an ozone alert day, so try to stay in a climate controlled area. The extended holiday weekend rolls on with continued hot days expected through this weekend with highs in the middle 90s and feels like temperatures above 100-105. High pressure near the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere make it difficult for storms and even clouds to develop allowing for plenty of sun to heat up the moist air settled close to the ground. The high pressure will remain in place through most of the weekend keeping us mostly dry. Any very isolated storm will have to be very strong to break through. By late Saturday into the Sunday the high pressure will drift a bit more west, but that still puts us in a northwest flow so while it will be easier for a storm to form, not as much as if we were seeing a flow out of the Gulf of Mexico. More typical summer rain chances should return into the beginning of next week.