JPSO: Bicyclist struck and killed on Manhattan Blvd.

By Tiffany Baptiste | July 5, 2019 at 5:25 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 5:25 AM

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead early Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, a man was riding his bicycle in the 900 block of Manhattan Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. When he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Manhattan Blvd., he was struck by a silver Infiniti sedan.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

JPSO says toxicology tests are pending.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

