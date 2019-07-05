JPSO: Bicyclist struck and killed on Manhattan Blvd.

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead early Friday morning.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, a man was riding his bicycle in the 900 block of Manhattan Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. When he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Manhattan Blvd., he was struck by a silver Infiniti sedan.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
JPSO says toxicology tests are pending.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
