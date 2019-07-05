LDWF locates body of woman missing in Lake Pontchartrain

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the body of a woman reported missing in Lake Pontchartrain has been found.
Officials say her body was recovered just before 7 a.m. Friday near Northshore Beach where she was last seen.
The woman's name has not been released but she is described as a 20-year-old from Mobile, Alabama.
According to officials, she and another man were swimming in the lake when a boat rolled over them. The boater did not see them swimming.
The incident remains under investigation.
