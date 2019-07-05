Louisiana’s Patrick Reed shoots 2-under 69 in first round of 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. (WAFB) - Patrick Reed, the former U-High Cub and Masters champ, was in red, white, and blue on the Fourth of July for the opening round of the 3M Tournament.
This week’s PGA Tour made a stop in the Twin Cities.
There was plenty of frustration early for Reed, with many missed chances like missing a putt from four feet away for par on the second hole.
However, on the fourth hole, Reed sank a 28-foot putt for birdie, which moved him to even for the round.
He finished two under 69 in round one, which ties him for 50th place.
Scott Piercy is in the lead by two strokes at nine under.
Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin are tied for second at seven under. Five others are tied for fourth at six under.
