Nicondra: High pressure keeps rain away into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s no shortage of heat with high temperatures in the middle 90s and plenty of moisture to make it feel more like in the 100s during the hottest part of the day and that trend continues into the weekend. High pressure at the surface and in the upper levels continue to make it very difficult for storms form. Without widespread shower and thunderstorms temperatures can soar. Light winds also contribute to moisture and pollutants staying close to the ground. Any isolated storm that does manage to develop could drop a significant amount of rain up to 1-2 inches in a very short period of time, but there will be very few opportunities for that to happen. The dry stretch continues into the start of next week when the high pressure nudges west and we end up under the edge of the circulation where more disturbances can move through the region.