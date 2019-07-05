NOPD sees decrease in violent crimes for second quarter of 2019

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department saw decreases in violent crimes in the second quarter of 2019 according to recently released crime statistics.
Most violent crimes through the end of June significantly decreased but one saw a small increase.
Murders are currently down 33 percent compared to the same time in 2018. The number of murders dropped from 90 in 2018 to 57.
Armed robberies fell 30 percent with 229 incidents compared to 329 incidents by the end of June 2018.
Simple robberies dropped 23 percent from 159 in the second quarter of 2018 to 122 incidents in the same time frame this year.
The only category NOPD saw an increase in was non-fatal shootings which increased by two percent. So far, there have been 120 non-fatal shootings compared to 118 this time last year.
NOPD has also continued their efforts to remove illegal guns from the streets with 1089 guns seized so far this year compared to 958 during the same time period in 2018.
“Our commitment to reducing crimes of violence in our city remains strong,” Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “While there is still plenty of work to be done, the men and women of the NOPD continue to make substantial progress toward making New Orleans safer.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.