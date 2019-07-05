One arrested, second person sought in connection with shooting that injured 5-year-old child

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured a 5-year-old child Wednesday.
Wednesday night, police were contacted about a 5-year-old child who arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The bullet traveled through the child’s arm and became lodged in the child’s abdomen.
Through the investigation, police determined that a bullet was fired from the neighboring apartment by 29-year-old Malcom Levy. Police believe the bullet traveled through the wall and struck the child.
Levy was arrested at the apartment without incident and booked with negligent injuring and obstruction of justice.
Police have issued a warrant for 34-year-old Jessica Levy who is also believed to be involved in the incident. Once arrested, she will also be booked with negligent injuring and obstruction of justice.
If anyone has any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Jessica Levy they are asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
