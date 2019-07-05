Oystermen Say State Closures of Prime Harvest Areas was Inevitable

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
St Bernard fishermen say say the state health department made the right call this week with the closure of three main harvest areas. As they struggle to make ends meet they say it’s important to move quickly to save what’s left.
Oyster boats that should be out...sit tied to a hopedale dock that would normally be bustling..
Oysterman Van Robin says Wednesday's state closure of zones one two and much of three shuts down, one of the most productive regions in the world.
"The most highly productive areas, they closing it, because the oysters are dying in that area, i went out Wednesday and saw 70% mortality on my own reefs," said Robin.
But it's not just oysters that are dying, due to low salinity levels.
At another Hopedale dock, these crabbers say one in three crabs are near death, and can't be sold.
"The dead one, he goes in the trash...can't use him for nothing," said crabber Ray Rabon.
The fishermen here believe the closure of three main zones, was inevitable...and should have perhaps happened sooner. Robin says he took it upon himself to stop harvesting bad oysters weeks ago.
"We didn't want to put it on the market, and jeopardize our name...and get someone sick," said Rabon.
St Bernard councilman Monty Montelongo, represents hundreds of St Bernard fishermen. He says his people need help.
"We declared a state of emergency a month ago. We got people going next week to find out what help is going to come," said Montelongo.
Van Robin says a tropical storm right now, wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the beleagured oyster industry, but he says there's a risk to that as well.
But Robin says too much salt water pushed in by a big storm, could be as bad as too much freshwater.
"It may push water in, and pull it out, but if we get too much saltwater in, it could kill them instantly," said Robin.
Robin says it's important for the Army Corps of Engineers to begin closing the spillway as soon as possible, to allow salinity levels to go up, and save as many female oysters as possible.
"If we don't clear up in the later part of august, we are going to miss massive spawning, and if we miss it, it will take years to recover," said Robin.
Robin says he's got leases spread out over a wide area, and though he will suffer major losses, he says he will likely survive. But he worries others will not.
"This business is dying off at a rapid pace, and this will take a big toll," said Robin.
St Bernard officials head to Washington July 15th to appeal to members of the congressional delegation for help. They say the federal government is helping farmers through a tariff crisis, and local fishermen deserve help too.
