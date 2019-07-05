3 recent LSU graduates killed in helicopter crash in Bahamas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Family members have confirmed that three people who were killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas Thursday were recent graduates of LSU.
Jillian Clark, Brittney Searson and Kameron Cline died after their helicopter crashed off the coast of Big Grand Bay island.
Kameron Kline's father, billionaire Chris Cline, and three others were also killed in the crash.
The Clark, Searson and Cline were also members of LSU’s Phi Mu sorority.
“Jillian Clark, Kameron Cline and Brittney Searson, who perished in a helicopter accident on Thursday, July 4, were young Phi Mu alumnae from the Alpha Eta Chapter at Louisiana State University. Our sympathies are with their families, friends and Phi Mu chapter sisters,” Phi Mu said in a statement.
Clark, who is from Kenner, was also a 2015 graduate of Mount Carmel Academy as well as a volleyball player.
LSU President F. King Alexander released a statement saying:
“The LSU community is mourning the loss of three recent graduates, along with all of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Kameron, Jillian and Brittney were all May 2019 graduates and had such bright futures ahead of them. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of everyone affected. This is a sad day for all of us.”
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
