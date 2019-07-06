Don’t Fall In: Alligators congregate around risky feeders

Alligators!
By Chris Finch | July 5, 2019 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 8:26 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You know the old saying: For every 2,181 people in Boutte, La., there are 10 alligators.

It’s not really a saying, but if you’re on River Rd. in the area you might catch a glimpse of the congregation.

This video was sent in from a viewer where the fresh water diversion crosses the roadway.

Here are some fun facts via the Audubon Nature Institute:

  • Any living creature near the water is fair game for alligators, including fish, deer, birds, raccoons – and sometimes dogs, cats, and humans.
  • Alligators cruise through the water at about a mile an hour.
  • An American alligator is known by as Alligator mississippiensis

See you later, alligator.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.