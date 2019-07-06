Don’t Fall In: Alligators congregate around risky feeders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You know the old saying: For every 2,181 people in Boutte, La., there are 10 alligators.
It’s not really a saying, but if you’re on River Rd. in the area you might catch a glimpse of the congregation.
This video was sent in from a viewer where the fresh water diversion crosses the roadway.
Here are some fun facts via the Audubon Nature Institute:
- Any living creature near the water is fair game for alligators, including fish, deer, birds, raccoons – and sometimes dogs, cats, and humans.
- Alligators cruise through the water at about a mile an hour.
- An American alligator is known by as Alligator mississippiensis
See you later, alligator.
