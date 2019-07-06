Man accused of brutally beating woman on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police arrested Ty Thibodeaux, 23, for his involvement in a brutal beating on I-10.
Police documents show Thibodeaux was witnessed beating a female victim and threatening others who attempted to intervene while pulled over on the shoulder of I-10. Thibodeaux then forced the victim to drive him away from the scene.
Police pulled the car over and later arrested Thibodeaux. The victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries.
Medical staff confirmed to police the victim suffered extensive injuries, including some injuries that will require reconstructive surgery.
Thibodeaux was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Second degree battery
- Second degree kidnapping
- False imprisonment
