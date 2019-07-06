More Record Heat Possible Through The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The at or near record heat will continue into the rest of the weekend.
Highs will once again surge into the upper 90s today under mostly sunny skies. It will feel more like 105-108 during the peak heating hours. The record high on this date is 99 set back in 1998 and we will flirt with that number today.
Rain chances are very low, but a stray storm could pop during the afternoon, but this will be more of the exception.
We will return to a more typical summer pattern of afternoon pop up storms as we get into next week. This type of pattern usually yields late day storms and that coverage will likely increase through the week. Highs will temper down with the increasing rain coverage.
As far as the tropics, everything remains quiet in the Atlantic although there are signs we may need to watch the Gulf later this week as a front sags off the Florida Panhandle and stalls. This is one way we can see tropical development at this time of year but overall concern for this remains low.
